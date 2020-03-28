16 coronavirus cases at Yakima nursing home

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Good Samaritan Health Care Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced Friday that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima.

Health officials said at least 16 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the facility at 702 N 16th Ave after two employees tested positive last week.

“Some of the measures that have been implemented outside of the testing of the entire staff and the residents are that the staff are being monitored for symptoms, prior to their shifts, as well as throughout the entirety of their shift, as well as increased monitoring of the residents,” YHD spokesperson Lilian Bravo said.

There are 82 known cases of the coronavirus in Yakima County, including two deaths.

Four patients are hospitalized and the other 76 are recovering at home.

Visit the YHD website for more information.

