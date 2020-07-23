16-year-old allegedly ditches loaded handgun while running from Pasco police officers

PASCO,Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly ditched a loaded handgun while trying to run from the cops near Pasco High School.

Pasco police said they got a call about an assault involving to males at the corner of 14th Avenue and Henry Street at about 3 p.m. The caller provided police with a description of the teen, and officers quickly located the teen down the street near 12th Avenue and Margaret Street, about a block away from the high school.

Officers ordered the teen to stop, but he instead tried to run, cutting through yards as officers chased him. He was eventually caught, identified and turned over to a parent.

During the chase, police said the teen had pulled off his outer shorts, shoes, and his t-shirt, stripping down to his gym shorts before getting caught. Officers retraced his steps and found a loaded pistol on the ground in one of the yards he ran through. Later that night, a resident in the neighborhood found in their yard a second magazine that matched the pistol.

The pistol and both magazines can be tested at the State Crime Lab for fingerprints and DNA.

“Based on the circumstances and past history with this male, [officers] relocated him, arrested him for unlawful possession of a handgun, and booked him into Juvenile Detention,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Ofc. Haworth at hawortht@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-20976.

