16-year-old arrested for punching Kennewick police officer, breaking through window

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police arrested a 16-year-old who punched an officer after trying to break into an apartment through a window.

According to KPD, on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.

Inside the apartment they found the teenage suspect covered in blood from breaking in through the glass window.

“As officers went to detain the male he resisted and struck one of the officers,” said Kennewick police in a statement.

The suspect was arrested and first was taken to Trios where he received stitches before being booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for burglary and assault.