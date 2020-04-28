16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting after argument

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was arrested after an argument Friday inside a SeaTac convenience store continued outside and ended with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was in his car.

The Seattle Times reports the SeaTac boy was arrested Saturday at his apartment near the 7-Eleven store, where the shooting happened, says a probable-cause statement.

The teen remains in custody at the King County Youth Services Center.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fernando Arias and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Someone called 911 at 12:19 a.m. Friday and reported hearing gunshots. Documents say deputies found Arias dead in his car.

