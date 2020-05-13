16-year-old DUI driver caught doing 110 mph on Tri-Cities highway
PASCO, Wash. — Troopers said a 16-year-old driver was caught going 110 miles per hour on I-182 while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted the driver on I-182 near Road 68 in Pasco and pulled him over. The driver’s 15-year-old girlfriend was also in the car.
The teen told the trooper he had taken the car without permission and was speeding back home because his mom found out, said Trooper Chris Thorson.
The teen did not have a driver’s license and was found to have been drinking, so the trooper took him back to the station where he blew a 0.028, which is above the legal limit for minors.
He was booked into the juvenile detention center for driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a license.