16-year-old DUI driver caught doing 110 mph on Tri-Cities highway

PASCO, Wash. — Troopers said a 16-year-old driver was caught going 110 miles per hour on I-182 while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted the driver on I-182 near Road 68 in Pasco and pulled him over. The driver’s 15-year-old girlfriend was also in the car.

The teen told the trooper he had taken the car without permission and was speeding back home because his mom found out, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

The teen did not have a driver’s license and was found to have been drinking, so the trooper took him back to the station where he blew a 0.028, which is above the legal limit for minors.

He was booked into the juvenile detention center for driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Yesterday afternoon, Trooper Mata spotted this car driving 110 mph on I-182 in Pasco. After getting the car stopped, the 16 year old driver was arrested for reckless driving, DUI and driving without a license. There was also a 15 year old kid in the car. #NotAcceptable pic.twitter.com/Q86nhIlVE9 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 13, 2020

