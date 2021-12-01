UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for targeted shooting of another Kennewick teenager

by Neil Fischer

UPDATE on 12/1/21: KPD officers brought a 16-year-old male suspect into custody in connection with the targeted assault of another Kennewick teenager. Officers contacted the suspect at a residence on the 500 block of S Hawthorne St around 10:30 a.m. on December 1.

He was booked into the Benton-Franklin Counties Juvenile Justice Center for Assault to the Second Degree.

Meanwhile, the victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a targeted attack Tuesday night and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 400 block of S Conway Place. This is near Westgate Elementary School and W Fourth Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting occurred outside the home in Kennewick.

The 16-year-old was shot once in his lower body, according to KPD investigators.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim knows the suspected shooter. However, police say they have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate.

