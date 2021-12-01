16-year-old shot in targeted attack in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a targeted attack Tuesday night and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 400 block of S Conway Place. This is near Westgate Elementary School and W Fourth Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting occurred outside the home in Kennewick.

The 16-year-old was shot once in his lower body, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim knows the suspected shooter. However, police say they have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate.

