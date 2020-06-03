166 new coronavirus cases, another death in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County reported one of its largest single-day jumps in coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The Yakima Health District reported 166 new cases, bringing the total for the county to 4,057.

In addition, the death toll rose to 91 after one more person died of virus-related complications. Eighty-four of those who died had underlying health issues.

Forty-four patients were hospitalized and 10 were intubated as of Tuesday evening.

At least 1,366 residents have recovered from the virus.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

