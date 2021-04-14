16th annual ‘Send A Friend A Goat’ campaign kicks off

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — Wishing Star Foundation’s sixteenth annual ‘Send A Friend A Goat’ campaign is here in the Tri-Cities for one week only.

Anyone can arrange for a volunteer with the organization to bring a baby goat to a place or person of their choosing for only $60 dollars. The recipient(s) of the goat then have to pay to have the goat removed.

Cindy Guthrie-Tripp, the director of community partners and development, said the campaign helps fund the fulfillment of wishes from terminally-ill children or people battling a life-threatening illness.

“It’s absolutely blown up,” Guthrie-Tripp said. “We’ve had so many orders even just overnight and it’s all for such a great cause.”

One of the local recipients of the foundation is Eric Swiney, who was able to travel to Nashville for the NFL draft.

“Honestly, it was really insane,” Swiney said. “It’s really nice and I think about it often.”

Eric’s mother, Brooke, said the family is grateful for the opportunity granted from the foundation.

“A lot of kids don’t get chances like this to go and do certain things just because they’re not physically able or just financially not able,” Swiney said. “It’s definitely a blessing to have people like this with such a good program.”

Another recipient is nine-year-old Lacey Philip, who’s hoping that donations raised from the ‘Send A Friend A Goat’ campaign will fund her wish to go behind the scenes at a zoo or an aquarium.

“I want to see sloths, dolphins, flamingoes and beluga whales,” Philip said. “When people don’t donate, because I’m a wish kid, it makes me feel like they don’t care about me or anybody else.”

Last year the organization had to go virtual due to the pandemic. Now that the goats can be delivered in-person again, they’re trying to raise $100,000 dollars.

“We cover thousands of families in Washington and parts of Idaho,” Guthrie-Tripp said. “The money raised in the Tri-Cities will stay here to grant local kids wishes.”

To order a delivery, text ‘goat’ to 24365 or click here. Volunteers in the Tri-Cities are accepting requests until Wednesday, April 14th around 2 p.m. The goats will then be sent out Thursday, April 15th and Friday, April 16th.

For a list of the baby goats and their personalities, click here.

‘Send A Friend A Goat’ is sponsored by Numerica Credit Union, Northwest Farm Credit and more.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.