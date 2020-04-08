17 die of COVID-19 complications in Yakima County as cases rise to 400

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced Tuesday that 17 people in Yakima County have died of COVID-19 complications.

The number of people who’ve tested positive in the county rose to 400, up from 363 last Sunday. Twenty of those people are hospitalized.

At least 16 of those who’ve died as a result of the virus in Yakima County had underlying health conditions. Information on the other individual is pending at this time.

