17 hospitalized for coronavirus in Yakima County, cases rise to 240

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District said 17 people are hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness in Yakima County as of Thursday afternoon.

The total number of known cases is at 240, up 7% from the day before.

Six people in the county have died from complications related to the virus: three people over 80 years old, one in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 30s who had underlying health conditions.

The health district website says 15 people were “previously hospitalized,” but it’s unclear if these people have all recovered.

The health district is no longer reporting the number of people recovering at home due to “difficulty reaching patients for confirmation.”

Here is a breakdown of the number of infected people in Yakima County by age group:

Ages 0-19 — 6 cases (3%)

Ages 20-29 — 37 (15%)

Ages 30-39 — 41 (17%)

Ages 40-49 — 35 (15%)

Ages 50-59 — 31 (13%)

Ages 60-69 — 38 (16%)

Ages 70-79 — 25 (10%)

Ages 80+ — 27 (11%)

