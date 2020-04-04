Parents call police on son who allegedly tried to rob Yakima head shop

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a head shop in Yakima after his parents called the police on him.

The Yakima Police Department said the boy was one of three suspects who stopped by Smoke Its Smoke Shop on South First Street to try to steal “cannabis smoking paraphernalia” and a cell phone.

Two store employees confronted the trio, and the suspects allegedly assaulted the employees, breaking some of the items they were trying to steal in the process.

The suspects fled in a car, but not before the store employees wrote down the license plate number, which they gave to police.

Police said they got in touch with the car’s registered owner and learned that their 17-year-old son had taken the car without permission.

When the son got home with the car, his parents contacted police and he was taken into custody for suspicion of the attempted robbery.

Two other suspects, a 17-year-old male and 21-year-old female, are wanted for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call YPD or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Comments

comments