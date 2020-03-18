17-year-old Yakama Nation member kills man for ‘disrespecting his family,’ deputies say

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

WAPATO, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working to notify family members of the man shot and killed by a 17-year-old. The juvenile said the victim disrespected his family.

On March 15, deputies found a man in his 50s dead in a home in Wapato. Deputies immediately started to investigate the death as a homicide.

A day later, a 17-year-old enrolled member of the Yakama Nation was arrested for the murder. According to the sheriff’s office, he said they were smoking marijuana together when they got into an argument.

The teen said he felt like the victim “disrespected his family” and they got into a physical fight. That’s when he shot the man in the chest and ransacked the home. He also stole some weed and an ATV.

Deputies say the juvenile said he felt bad about killing the man, but that “he did what he had to do.”

The man’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The juvenile will be tried in adult court.

RELATED: Man’s body found inside Wapato home, juvenile arrested for murder

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments