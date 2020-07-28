172 new coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area announced Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 172 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday in the greater Tri-Cities area of Benton and Franklin counties.

In Benton County, another 100 residents have tested positive for a total of 3,307.

Nearly 17% out of 19,590 Benton County residents who’ve been tested for the virus have tested positive.

There were no new deaths to report in Benton County, leaving its death toll at 99.

In Franklin County, another 72 residents have tested positive for a total of 3,122.

About 25% out of 12,357 Franklin County residents who’ve been tested have tested positive.

One more Franklin County resident died of complications from the virus — a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The county’s death toll is at 39.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 55 Tri-Cities area residents are hospitalized because of the virus.

So far, 6,429 residents in the Tri-Cities area have tested positive for the virus, and 138 have died.

Comments

comments