174 workers at Union Gap Costco test positive for COVID-19

148 have returned to work after quarantining

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — The number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Union Gap Costco is now up to 174 — about 45 percent of the staff — and health officials have yet to determine how the outbreak started.

“There’s no indication of what the source was,” said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships at the Yakima Health District. “What we can say is, due to the information available in terms of the amount of cases and the timing of those cases, it’s likely that many of the initial cases were obtained at the same time.”

As of Sunday, 148 employees had returned to work after quarantining. Health officials said there have been no reported hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19 among the Costco workers.

The health district learned of a potential outbreak at the grocery store on Dec. 11. Two weeks later, there were 68 cases among employees; less than five days after that, the number had more than doubled, at 145 cases.

In a news release Dec. 29, the health district said the sharp increase in cases, “mimics the type of activity that happens after some sort of superspreader event where multiple people are infected at the same time.”

Investigators have yet to identify any events among employees that may fit that description. Additionally, the general manager of Union Gap Costco, Kari Luft said they did not have a company Christmas party this year.

The Yakima Health District conducted two site visits in December and determined there was not an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission to the public, provided everyone follows public health guidelines.

“All the safety precautions were being followed,” Bravo said. “Anyone who was going into Costco was not at a higher risk of infection for COVID-19, so long as they wore a mask and social distanced at all times.”

Bravo said while there have been no reports of any customers testing positive for COVID-19 after spending time at the grocery store, it would be difficult to determine whether the person had a close contact with any of the employees.

Community members have asked why the store has remained open, despite the high number of cases. Bravo noted that the Yakima Health District does not have the authority to force a business to shut its doors. Additionally, health district officials have not recommended any businesses close due to employees testing positive for the virus.

“Other businesses in the community that have closed after identifying positive cases of COVID-19, have decided to do so on their own, out of an abundance of caution, and not because of a recommendation to close from the Yakima Health District,” the health district said in a news release.

The United Farm and Commercial Workers International Union has called for CEOs and governors to strengthen safety measures and guarantee vaccine access for grocery store workers. On Friday, the union released a statement criticizing Costco for remaining open, despite the increasing number of employees testing positive for the virus.

UFCW Local 379 President Angel Gonzalez said while employers cannot regulate what employees do outside of work, they can and should be regulating what happens at work.

“Any store —not just Costco — any store that happens to have 170 cases at their store should really shut down for a period of time to, you know, deep clean and not allow people in there,” Gonzalez said.

Luft said the building is cleaned every weeknight after closing by a professional cleaning service crew, which sanitizes all high touch areas frequented by customers and employees. Costco was also one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores and begin refusing service to anyone not wearing a mask.

All 383 employees at the site have been tested for the virus and those who test negative will continue to be tested weekly until less than five percent of the results come back positive. Luft said those who test positive are quarantined at home per CDC guidelines and continue to receive a paycheck while they’re recovering.

