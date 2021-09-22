18-year-old shot, killed in targeted attack in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a targeted attack.
Police responded to reports of several shots fired near South Kent St. and Seventh Pl. near the Heatherstone Apartments around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers located Moore in the street who had died from several gunshot wounds, according to police.
The Kennewick Police Department says Moore is from the Tri-Cities region.
Lieutenant Kiel with the Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that no arrests have been made, but there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco Police Department, and the Richland Police Department assisted the Kennewick Police Department at the scene.
Lieutenant Kiel told KAPP-KVEW that there were no other injuries related to the shooting.
The Kennewick Police Department will be at the scene for several hours.
