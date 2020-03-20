18,000 pounds of toilet paper discovered inside stolen 18-wheeler

WHITSETT, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina discovered a stolen 18-wheeler with nearly 18,000 pounds of toilet paper inside.

The Guildford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted truck on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, located outside Greensboro, on Wednesday. The driver had reportedly committed a traffic violation.

Deputies followed the truck to a warehouse facility near the freeway and after further investigation, they determined that the 53-foot rig had been reported stolen.

Photos show the trailer filled with boxes of commercial bathroom paper products.

Deputies said they encountered the driver but have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

