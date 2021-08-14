Smoke and heat continue into the weekend, with fire danger popping up in Yakima and Ellensburg – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Happy weekend everyone!

Air quality in our areas has been Unhealthy, and nearing Very Unhealthy AQI this afternoon. Wind will shift from due North to the Northwest bringing some relief from the smoke. It most likely won’t get rid of all the smoke, but our air quality should improve tomorrow.

Fire danger this weekend in the Yakima and Ellensburg areas, with a Red Flag Warning tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch Sunday. These are both due to low humidity, dry conditions and winds from 10 to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

We’re still in an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday night at 8pm with triple digits expected for the weekend. If the smoke holds, we could see 5 to 10 degree cooler temps, depending on how much smoke is in our area. Cooler temps all next week.

Stay safe everyone, and let’s hope for better air quality soon!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.