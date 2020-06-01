19-year-old arrested after breaking out windows at Burlington Coat Factory

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after breaking out the windows of the Burlington Coat Factory on W. Canal Dr.

On Sunday, May 31 around 11 p.m., Kennewick Police, Washington State Patrol, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police responded to N. Columbia Center Blvd. and W. Canal Dr. for a report of a large crowd protesting.

Upon arrival, the crowd began throwing objects at patrol cars and businesses in the area, and set off fireworks.

19-year-old David Hernandez was seen breaking out several windows at the Burlington Coat Factory before fleeing from the location.

Several officers chased and tased him for being non-compliant. He was treated and booked into the Benton County Jail for 2nd degree Burglary and Malicious Mischief, as well as Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer and rioting.

The crowd quickly disbursed after the arrest and three businesses suffered broken windows.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department.

