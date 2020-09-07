19-year-old arrested for threatening Kennewick business employees with pellet gun

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A disgruntled customer was arrested in Kennewick for threatening employees at a local business with a pellet gun.

According to Kennewick police, 19-year-old was Obed Vasquez Lunar had returned to the business in the 400 block of West Columbia Drive with a “Vigilante” brand C02 powered pellet gun tucked in the front of his waistband.

Vasquez Lunar allegedly made workers feel intimidated and the cops were called. They and took Vasquez Lunar into custody and took the pellet gun, pictured above, as evidence.

The teen was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of using a deadly weapon.