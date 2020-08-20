19-year-old dies after two cars crash in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A teenager is dead after a two-car crash in Yakima County.

According to Deputy Scot Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 8 p.m. 19-year-old Kevin De Jesus Ramires was driving a Nissan Altima and speeding in the 2200 block of Progressive Road when he lost control and drifted off to the right side of the roadway.

After that, he veered back on to the roadway and was struck by a Honda Civic. Two people in that car, KC Bradley and Melvin Mendez, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

First responders extracted Ramires from his Nissan, but he died on the way to the hospital.

A witness told officers that Ramires may have been racing another vehicle before the crash.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating this claim and is looking for any other witnesses. They are also asking anyone that lives to the west of the 2200 block of Progressive Road that may have a home surveillance system to check their cameras.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Deputy S. Swallow with the Traffic Unit.

An obituary page has been established for Ramires by Valley Hills Funeral Home.

