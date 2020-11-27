19-year-old found with stab wounds in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A teenager was attacked with a knife during what Ellensburg police believe was a gang-related incident on Friday morning.

According to the Ellensburg Police Department, just after 2 a.m. they were sent to Okanogan Street and West 14th Avenue where a witness had reportedly been beaten with a baseball bat.

When police got there, they found the 19-year-old with ‘multiple’ stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital as officers investigated the scene.

Ellensburg police believe there may possibly be two suspects involved who may be involved with a gang.

Other information about the crime, including the victim’s identity, was not immediately available.

Anyone with tips on this crime should contact the Ellensburg Police Department.

