19-year-old kicks Kennewick police officer while being arrested

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A teenager is in jail after kicking a Kennewick police officer multiple times.

According to KPD, around 4 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to West 7th Pl and South Olympia Street where they found the man urinating outside an apartment complex.

Officers say the man then gave them false information about himself, and as they were putting him in handcuffs he “kicked one of the officers multiple times.”