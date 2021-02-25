19-year-old shot near Kiwanis Park in Yakima

This is the second gang-related shooting Wednesday in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating a second gang-related shooting Wednesday near Kiwanis Park that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Police said they were called about 4:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the park — 1501 E. Maple St. — but were unable to find anything obvious in the area.

Several minutes later, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators confirmed with the man that the shooting had occurred near Kiwanis Park and that he’d been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

At approximately 4:30PM today officers responded to a report of shots fired near Kiwanis Park. Officers arrived moments after the incident was reported, finding nothing obvious in the area. A few minutes later a 19-year old male was dropped off at a local hospital pic.twitter.com/rVaql9Ku2U — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) February 25, 2021



Police believe the shooting was gang-related: the second gang-related shooting of the day and the fourth in just five days.

Several hours before the Kiwanis Park shooting, at about 12:10 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot outside of Garfield Elementary School.

RELATED: Yakima teenager shot outside of Garfield Elementary School

Police said the suspects fled in a recently stolen car. When officers found the car hours later, the suspects reportedly led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a school bus. The four teens in the car were taken into custody for questioning about the stolen car, shooting and high-speed chase.

Just days earlier, on Friday, two separate gang-related shootings left a 16-year-old and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The investigations for all of these incidents are ongoing.

