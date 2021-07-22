2 adults, 1 adolescent injured in crash on I-90 near Kachess Lake

by Dylan Carter

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Two adults and one child were injured after a 78-year-old Moses Lake man attempted to merge lanes on I-90, causing another vehicle to hit a barrier and roll near Kachess Lake. Three people were injured in the accident — the driver who merged, the driver of another vehicle, and a 14-year-old passenger.

According to a press memo by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. The Moses Lake man was headed westbound on I-90 at milepost 68 near Kachess Lake at the same time as a 48-year-old Issaquah driver in a RAM 2500 pickup truck.

WSP Troopers deducted that the Moses Lake man attempted to merge into the same lane as the Issaquah driver, who was trying to pass him. This improper merge, which has been deemed the cause of the incident, forced the pickup truck driver to strike a WSDOT barrier before becoming tripped and rolling. The pickup truck came to a rest, blocking all three lanes of the Interstate Highway. The Moses Lake man’s Subaru Forester came to a rest on the left shoulder of the highway.

RELATED: Family of Pasco teen who died in crash receives community support to celebrate his life

Authorities rushed to the scene and were forced to transport the RAM truck driver, a 17-year-old passenger, and a 14-year-old passenger to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The 17-year-old was luckily not injured in the accident but was transported with the two other occupants of that vehicle.

The driver at fault was also injured, but he was treated at the scene of the crash. He called the police to the scene of the accident and WSP Troopers determined that he was not impaired by drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. There was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the accident who was not injured. Authorities say that everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

No further details regarding the condition of the victims have been released at this time.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Adams County man airlifted to hospital after combine injury

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.