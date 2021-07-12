2 adults, 2 children injured in I-82 rollover accident near Zillah

ZILLAH, Wash. — Two adults and two children were hospitalized on Sunday morning after the driver overcorrected on the highway, causing their vehicle to roll just a mile west of Zillah.

According to a report by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 6:42 a.m. on Sunday, July 11 on Interstate 82 west of the Zillah city limits; approaching Washington State Route 22.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Redmond, Washington, was headed eastbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan. An investigation by responding WSP Troopers determined that the driver left the roadway and overcorrected, causing his vehicle to roll over.

All four of the passengers, including a 38-year-old Redmond woman and two small girls ages 8 and 11, were transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. There, they were medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. However, no further information regarding their condition has been released at this time.

The cause of the accident was determined to be negligent driving to the second degree. Authorities also confirmed that intoxication from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in this accident.

WSP Troopers confirmed that the vehicle was totaled in the accident.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is revealed by local authorities.

