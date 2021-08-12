2 dead after Grant County crash, man charged with vehicular homicide

by Neil Fischer

GRANT CO., Wash. — One man has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after two people died in a crash in Grant County Wednesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened in Quincy around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SR 283 and Adams Road.

A truck driven by Christopher Crisotomo failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into another vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the driver of the other vehicle, Rigoberto Marmolejo Garcia, and the passenger, whose name has been not been released, died in the crash.

Marmojelo Garcia, from Royal City, was 31-years-old. The passenger who died, from Moses Lake, was 52-years-old.

Christopher Crisotomo, 37, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

