2 dead in DUI crash on shoulder of I-90 in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were killed when an intoxicated driver crashed into their car while they were parked on the shoulder of I-90 eastbound Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say David McFarland, 58, was driving eastbound in a 2004 Chevy Silverado around 8 a.m. when he rear-ended a Chevy Cavalier that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway.

The crash happened near the exit 70 off-ramp north of Easton.

The occupants of the Chevy Cavalier, a 39-year-old Grandview resident and 43-year-old Federal Way resident, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Upon further investigation, troopers determined that McFarland, a Lynwood resident, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was taken into custody and will face charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.

Trooper John Bryant said exit 70 was closed for an extended period of time as the State Patrol investigated the crash.

