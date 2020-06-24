2 dead in fiery crash in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a fiery crash north of Wapato Wednesday morning.

Deputies say a four-door sedan ran a stop sign at the intersection of Kays Road and Lateral A Road, then collided with a fertilizer truck around 11 a.m.

The sedan and truck both overturned, and the two occupants of the sedan became trapped inside as their vehicle caught fire.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death is unknown at this time.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with injuries and is expected to be okay.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said his office is working to identify the deceased.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

