YAKIMA, Wash. — A tragic head-on collision at the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Rd claimed the lives of two people this afternoon.

According to information from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the scene of the crash after witnesses called for emergency help.

One of those callers told authorities that a car was on fire before they used an extinguisher to sedate the flames. That way, the flames wouldn’t spread or threaten victims any further.

Deputies pulled up to the scene where two pickup trucks had collided head-on. By the time they arrived, one of the victims had already passed away.

Authorities learned that there were three people in one truck and one person in another. Firefighters and medics arrived at the scene to use their ‘jaws of life,’ a tool used to pry victims trapped inside of crashed cars.

During the extraction process, another victim sadly passed away. Two more people were removed from the vehicle and transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical attention.

Yakima Valley Highway, which runs adjacent to I-82, is closed at the intersection with Dekker Rd indefinitely. Authorities are at the scene, investigating the crash and compiling information from victims, eyewitnesses, and evidence on-location.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

