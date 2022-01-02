2 dogs lost in Kennewick house fire on New Year’s Day

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kennewick Police Department.

Image courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Micheal.

Image courtesy of Omar Farias.





KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick home was destroyed after a gazebo caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said that Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched at 3:16 p.m. for an outdoor structure fire around the 4600-block of South Ledbetter Street.

The flames then spread to the nearby home while fire crews were in route to the house.

It took a little over an hour for the flames to be extinguished by KFD, Benton County Fire District 1, and Pasco Fire Department.

Great work done by KFD, Benton County Fire District 1, and the Pasco Fire Department to get this fire extinguished quickly under very challenging conditions. pic.twitter.com/8PFJzNstZl — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) January 2, 2022

The house is currently uninhabitable. The flames destroyed a large portion of the home’s daylight basement, causing water and fire damage.

The owners of the home were not present at the time of the fire. Two dogs were inside the home and died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

