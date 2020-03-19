Yakima healthcare workers presumed positive for coronavirus

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two healthcare workers in Yakima County are presumed positive for coronavirus, according to the Yakima Health District. This brings the county total to five confirmed cases and four presumptive cases.

The healthcare workers are employees at Generations OB/Gyn Clinic and Children’s Village — both of which are located in Yakima.

Potential exposure dates at Children’s Village were between March 9, 2020 and March 11, 2020. Potential exposure dates at Generations OB/Gyn Clinic were between

March 8, 2020 and March 12, 2020.

The Children’s Village employee had limited contact with patients. These patients are in the process of being identified and contacted.

The health district is advising that anyone who was at Generations OB/Gyn Clinic (3003 Tieton Drive, Suite 230) or Children’s Village (3801 Kern Rd.) during the previously mentioned dates monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough and shortness of breath through March 26.

Any person who becomes symptomatic should stay at home and self-manage symptoms for seven days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after symptoms subside — whichever is longer. If symptoms

become worse, individuals should contact their primary care provider.

“We know that having a COVID-19 exposure at an OB/Gyn clinic and a community sanctuary for children with special health care needs is worrisome and we are working diligently to ensure that the healthcare facilities follow proper infection prevention measures and that the families receive the information needed related to this possible exposure.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer for the Yakima Health District.

Comments

comments