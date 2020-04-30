2 JBLM soldiers accused of killing man near Ellensburg

David Mann by David Mann

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Two active-duty soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are suspected of killing a man whose body was found north of Ellensburg on Saturday, April 25, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Leroy Scott, 20, was found dead in a creek along Smithson Road near Highway 97 around 12:40 p.m. An autopsy showed he died of blunt-force and sharp-force trauma, Chief Deputy Ben Kokjer said.

Through their investigation, detectives identified two suspects, both 20 years old: Raylin James and Joshua Gerald.

Deputies say the victim and suspects were at the same party on the night of the murder.

The sheriff’s office arrested James and Gerald in western Washington in connection to the murder.

JBLM is located south of Tacoma in Pierce County.

RELATED: 20-year-old man found dead in creek north of Ellensburg

Comments

comments