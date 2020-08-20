2 killed when car collides with dump truck, catches fire outside Wapato

David Mann

WAPATO, Wash. — Two people in a car died Thursday morning when they collided with a dump truck west of Wapato, catching both vehicles on fire.

Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the vehicles collided and burst into flames about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Evans and Harrah roads. The crash ignited a small grass fire, and firefighters responded alongside deputies to put it out.

Schilperoort said there is a stop sign at the intersection, but it wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle failed to stop.

Both people in the car died at the scene. The dump truck driver was injured and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.

Authorities were still on scene investigating at 11 a.m.

The names of the deceased will not be made public until family is notified.

This is a developing story.