2 local men caught with 30 pounds of meth during Oregon traffic stop

David Mann by David Mann

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Two local men were arrested in Wasco County, Oregon on Monday after a state trooper found about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden in their car.

According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper stopped a Ford Explorer for speeding on Highway 97 near the town of Shaniko around 1:15 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the trooper saw signs of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. The drugs and a stolen semi-automatic pistol were found concealed inside of it.

The driver, Luis Angel Ortega Alcala, 28, of Prescott, and his passenger, Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez, 53, of Pasco, were both arrested for possession, delivery and manufacturing of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft. Vasquez was also wanted for criminal activity in another state.

Both men were booked at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles.

