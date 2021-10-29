2 men shot in Kennewick late Thursday night

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating two separate shootings on Thursday that injured three people.

On Thursday, around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Tweedt Street where a 27-year-old woman had been shot at least once.

Investigators then responded to reports of shots fired around 11:34 p.m. near the 100 block of South Morain Street.

The Kennewick Police Department says they found a 29-year-old man in the area who had been shot at least once.

Investigators were called by a local hospital advising them that a 26-year-old man had arrived seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the injuries of the 29-year-old man, and the 26-year-old man are related to the same shooting.

Investigators believe the 27-year-old woman was shot after a possible domestic violence incident.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate these shootings.

