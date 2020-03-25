2 more residents at Bonaventure senior facility in Richland test positive for COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people at Bonaventure senior living facility in Richland have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those diagnosed was also the first reported death in the Tri-Cities – a woman in her 80s.

According to the facility, one person who tested positive has returned to the facility and is currently in isolation. The other resident is in the hospital receiving care and medical staff is working to possibly discharge them. All the residents diagnosed were independently living there.

“So independent living is simply like renting an apartment,” said Jeremiah Gray, Director of Operations for Bonaventure. “They have full kitchens. They rent the apartment to be able to have amenities.”

The independent living residents are not provided with medical care whereas their assisted living residents are.

Gray said they have received four negative tests back for residents and one staff member. They’re waiting for five more tests to come back, who are all under isolation. Three of them are hospitalized, one is in their assisted living and another in their independent living.

Another person passed away from other causes, but a COVID-19 test is still being done, Gray said.

Additionally, the husband of the woman who passed away from COVID-19 died a day before she died. Gray said the family was told that the husband died of a cardiac event and the coroner did not see any reason to test.

Gray added that the Benton-Franklin Health District would like to have him tested, but it’s not clear if it will be done. The director also said that the couple went to Redmond, returned home and started to feel sick. They went into self-quarantine before showing symptoms and went to the hospital.

Bonaventure is taking all precautions to protect its residents and stopping the spread.

“So what we’ve done is first and foremost, making sure we stop all visitors,” Gray said. “We’ve asked all residents to shelter in place and to allow us if they need items or supplies, let us go can secure those for them, and we’re working with local grocery stores, pharmacies having stuff brought to us.”

They’ve also been working with families that can come to their front entrance, not go inside but leave stuff at the front for their family members.

“We’re working really hard to make sure they’re still having that quality of life, but also making sure we’re not putting them at risk.”

They’ve also stopped all community activities and dining in their common area. They’re taking the meals up to the residents. Temperatures for staff members and residents are being taken three times a day.

“We’ve been preparing for this as a company since back in January,” Gray said. “For us, we’ve really been ahead of the curve and we’ve worked really hard to protect our residents and our team members.”

Bonaventure is also trying to keep communication between residents and family members by using Skype or FaceTime.

“It’s tough because you have, you know, we get the honor of serving some of the greatest Americans this country’s ever known,” Gray explained. “And you know what? They’ve survived so much and you know, they’re resilient and their perseverance goes through. And, you know, we’re trying to make sure that as much as they say, you know, I’m going to be okay and I want to keep living. We’re trying to keep everyone safe and trying to still give them that lifestyle, letting them see their grandchildren on FaceTime.”

In the next few days, Bonaventure plans to roll out a pen pal program with another company. They’ll partner a senior with a local child who can’t go to school right now. Gray said they still want to keep their residents active despite the safety restrictions.

