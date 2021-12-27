2 people and their dog rescued from Rattlesnake Mountain in freezing temperatures

by Neil Fischer

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON CO., Wash. — Two people and their dog were rescued from Rattlesnake Mountain on Sunday after taking a wrong turn and becoming lost in freezing temperatures, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about the rescue operation.

Deputies responded to the Rattlesnake hiking trail off State Route 225 on Sunday.

The hikers were in the area and had taken a wrong turn, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the weather shifted in the area and the two people were not dressed appropriately for the conditions.

Deputies and personnel from Benton County Fire District 2 were able to locate them near the top of Rattlesnake Mountain and bring them back safely.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the people were thankful for the quick response from BCSO and BCFD2.

