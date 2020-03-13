2 people arrested in connection with death of woman

SPOKANE, Wash. (Associated Press) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of a woman whose naked body was found on a road in north Spokane this week.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 23-year-old Journey N. O’Donnal and 27-year-old Robert F. Mead on Wednesday evening. Each was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree murder.

The Spokesman-Review says they are charged in the death of 24-year-old Grace A. Wiggins.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

