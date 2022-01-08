2 people transported to hospital after house party stabbing on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — At least two people were injured after a stabbing at a house party in Kennewick on Saturday.
Kennewick Police Department (KPD) says the call came in sometime on Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Texas Avenue in Kennewick.
Two people were transported to local hospitals for injuries. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
KPD is still investigating the incident, and it is currently unknown why the altercation occurred. However, there were reports that the involved parties were at an after party.
This is a developing story. Any updates will be added to this article.
