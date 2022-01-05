2 semi-trucks collide in Richland causing minor injuries

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to a collision involving two semi-trucks Wednesday morning in Richland.

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 240 and Hagen Road.

Trooper Thorson says the collision caused minor injuries.

The roadway is frozen over in the area, according to Trooper Thorson. The Tri-Cities is expected to receive snow on Wednesday with freezing rain early Thursday, according to KAPP-KVEW’s Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

The Washington State Patrol expects the road to be cleared by 10:30 a.m.

Trooper Thorson says westbound traffic on SR 240 is getting by slowly.

