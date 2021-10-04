2 shot in Toppenish late Sunday night

by Neil Fischer

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that injured two people, ages 18 and 22.

The Toppenish Police Department responded to the 200 block of N. E. St. around 11:34 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Toppenish Police Chief John Clary says there were two victims that had been shot after getting out of their vehicle.

Investigators say the victims are 18 and 22 years old.

The Toppenish Police Department did not release information on the extent of the injuries to the victims.

Chief Clary says there are no suspects at this time.

The Toppenish Police Department is continuing to investigate.

