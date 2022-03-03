2 shot near Sunnyside in gang related drive-by shooting

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Two people were shot Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting near Sunnyside, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Ferson Rd. around 9:08 p.m.

Deputies found two gunshot victims once they arrived, one man and one woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says a man, 26, from Sunnyside and a woman, 28, from Sunnyside were injured, but are expected to survive.

The victims told investigators that a dark colored car arrived at their house and two people started firing at them with rifles.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office say this shooting is considered to be gang related.

Investigators have not identified the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

