2 Yakima nursing home workers test positive for COVID-19

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two workers at the Good Samaritan long-term care facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Other employees are showing symptoms and are being tested for the virus, according to the Yakima Health District. The facility is located at 702 N 16th Ave.

They’re also increasing their monitoring of residents for symptoms. All staff members are being monitored for symptoms before and during their shift.

Visitor restrictions have been in place since the beginning of the month, including not allowing any visitors during the last week. The health district said this has limited potential exposure to other staff members and residents.

Currently, there are 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 presumptive positives in Yakima County. Five of those cases are individuals between 30 and 39-years-old.

12 people are at home recovering and one is hospitalized.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments