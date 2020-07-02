2-year-old killed in Oregon hit-and-run collision
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Authorities in northwest Oregon say a toddler was killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon.
Milwaukie police were called to the 9500 block of SE Witchita Ave., just south of Portland, at 12:06 p.m. for a report of 2-year-old child being struck.
Police are searching for a white two-door pickup truck in connection with the case.
The name of the child has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-6500.