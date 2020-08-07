2 young children shot while playing outside in Oregon

Associated Press by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two young children were shot while playing in a yard in a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

Police in Gresham say the children, ages 3 and 5, were expected to survive. One was shot in the foot and the other in the ankle.

KATU reports the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation continues.

“I was actually in the car with another sergeant when we heard that. It’s just heart-wrenching to hear that children are being shot,” said Gresham police spokeswoman Officer Malaka Kerbs

Comments

comments