20-50 mph wind gusts, lightning among fire weather concerns for Thursday -Briana

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Wildfire smoke lingers across the Mid-Columbia. Shifting winds in the weather forecast could help clear smoke from the air, but thunderstorms pack a dangerous punch.

A combination of heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds are sparking a Red Flag Warning, set to go into effect at 11 am Thursday and continue until 11 pm. Want updates on fires in your community? Sign up for our Wildfire Newsletter here

KAPP-KVEW Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and the First Alert Weather team is keeping an eye on weather that could spark new fires. Here are five things you need to know on this Thursday:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.