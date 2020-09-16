20 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area announced Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials in the Tri-Cities announced just 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday: 14 in Benton County and six in Franklin County. There were no additional deaths.

In Benton County, 4,361 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 114 have died. In Franklin County, 4,141 residents have tested positive and 49 have died.

The combined case count for Benton and Franklin counties is at 8,502; the combined death toll is at 163.

So far this month, seven residents of the Tri-Cities area have died of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 17 residents are hospitalized with the disease.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

Because of a significant reduction in cases, deaths and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Benton-Franklin Health District said area schools may be able to reopen for in-person classes by October.

For more information, visit the BFHD COVID-19 webpage.

