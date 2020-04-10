20 people test positive for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County; double from last week

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Health officials confirmed Friday that 11 people in Walla Walla County tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the countywide total to 20.

All cases are under home isolation and close contacts have been notified and are under home quarantine.

According to a news release, there are 10 cases in the City of Walla Walla. Three of these are inked to the workplace exposure in Burbank/Wallula and the other five are related to out of county and household exposures. One resident has been admitted to the hospital and the remaining are under home isolation.

Four cases are in College Place. These cases are related to out-of-county and household exposures. Two of these cases are recovered and the remaining are under home isolation.

Six cases are in the Burbank/Wallula area and are related to a workplace exposure. The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is working with Benton and Franklin counties and the employer on this cluster of cases.

The health department said it’s “confident the employer is taking necessary precautions to prevent, or mitigate, additional spread.

All close contacts have been notified.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported of Walla Walla County.

