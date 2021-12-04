$20 Red Kettle Challenge comes to Tri-Cities and Yakima

The Salvation Army will match any $20 donation for one day only

by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Salvation Army is challenging the public with their ‘$20 Red Kettle Challenge’ on Saturday.

Continuing the annual event, for one day, each $20 bill will be matched by businesses across the Pacific Northwest.

“Everything that gets donated to a red kettle stays in the community in which it’s given,” said Leitenent Aaron Ruff of the Yakima division. “[It] goes to meet those needs for the families and individuals who are really hurting during the holiday season and the rest of the year.”

In Yakima, the money fundraised helps their after school and summer programs for children. They also fund a backpack feeding program for kids.

Each division in the Pacific Northwest will have a chance to allocate that money according to their local communities’ needs.

In Tri-Cities, the funds go towards a variety of different programs. “It’s money that we can utilize to different programs that are not necessarily funded,” said Major Rebeca Sibaja of the Tri-Cities division. Programs like rental assistance, transportation assistance, and emergency lodging.

“It’s really a blessing to count with the support of the community,” Sibaja said.

The only donations that will be matched are $20 bills. You can donate online, or in person. To get your donation matched, just make sure it’s a $20 increment.

Yakima area donations will be matched on Saturday, December 11th. Tri-Cities area donations will be matched on Saturday, December 4th.

Here are locations that you can find a red kettle to donate at in Tri-Cities:

Kennewick

Safeway, 2825 West Kennewick Avenue

Fred Meyer, 2811 West 10th Avenue

Hobby Lobby, 7011 West Canal Drive, Suite A

Walmart, 2720 South Quillan Street

Yoke’s, 1410 West 27th Avenue

Richland

Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way

Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street

Yoke’s, 454 Keene Road

Pasco

Walmart, 4820 North Road 68

Yoke’s, 4905 North Road 68

